Video: The Winery Dogs Perform "Elevate," "Criminal" and "Desire" in Rio de Janeiro

The Winery Dogs — Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan and Mike Portnoy — released their self-titled debut album earlier this week through Loud & Proud Records.

On the heels of the release, the band are touring heavily. Below, check out some fan-filmed clips of the band performing three tracks from the new album — "Elevate," "Criminal" and "Desire" — at Teatro Rival Petrobrás in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, July 24.

"The three of us got together at my studio and started throwing around some ideas," Kotzen told Guitar World. "Then we ended up demoing a few of those arrangements, and after Mike and Billy left, I sat down with what we had recorded and came up with some lyrics and melodies and sent it back to them. The guys really liked them, so we decided to try a few more. We did that a few times and ended up developing those ideas into finished songs."

The Winery Dogs will be featured on the Rockline radio show 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. ET August 14. Fans are encouraged to speak with the band by calling 1-800-344-ROCK (7625). The show will be streamed on Rockline's website for two weeks beginning the afternoon after the live broadcast.

The Winery Dogs also will take part in a performance and signing session August 6 at Vintage Vinyl in Fords, New Jersey.