Video: The World's Angriest Guitarist?

Let's face it, playing guitar can be extremely frustrating, especially when you're starting out. There are days where your fingers just don't to do what your brain tells them and you just can't seem to concentrate well enough to nail that song all the way through.

But that's OK. Sometimes you just have to shake it off, bite your hands like a madman, break a couple of your guitars, and try again.

Wait. What the... ?

(This video also prompts another important question: when will he learn to film the correct way on an iPhone?)