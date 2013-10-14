Video: Yngwie Malmsteen Performs "Black Star" at the House of Blues

Who doesn't enjoy a dose of Yngwie Malmsteen to kick off the work week?

Check out this fan-filmed clip of the six-string legend performing "Black Star" at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California, earlier this year.

The fireworks start once he walks over to his stationary guitar, plays the open E string a few times and gets down to business.

Enjoy!

And if you're in the mood for more heavy Swedishness this morning, check out a new online game, "IKEA or Death." It presents you with 20 Swedish and/or Swedish-looking words and asks you to decide if it's a piece of IKEA furniture or the name of a Swedish death metal band." Good luck!