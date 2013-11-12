Video: Zakk Wylde, Jason Newsted and Corey Taylor Perform Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" at Bass Player Live!

Bass Player Live! 2013, an annual event hosted by Bass Player magazine, took place over the weekend in Hollywood, California.

The event featured a host of bass clinics and plenty of bass-related exhibitors. But the true highlight was the Saturday-night concert and awards show, which was presented by Hartke.

The concert, which took place at the historic Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, honored Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, Lee Rocker of Stray Cays and jazz-rock phenom Tal Wilkenfeld.

As expected, the concert was a star-studded affair with plenty of guest appearances. Below, you can check out a clip of Jason Newsted, Zakk Wylde and Corey Taylor performing a spirited rendition of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs."

We'll have more Bass Player Live! videos soon, so stay tuned!