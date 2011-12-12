Video: Zakk Wylde Joins Guns N' Roses for Cover of AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie"

Rock and roll's history is full of "what if"s, and one of them has to be: What if Zakk Wylde would have joined Guns N' Roses?

As many of you may know, before Slash's departure from Guns, Zakk Wylde auditioned for the second guitar spot in GNR. Ultimately, the band decided not to go with two lead players, but it's still fun to think about.

Why all this ancient history? Because last week in Indianapolis, Zakk -- whose Black Label Society is supporting Guns N' Roses on their current U.S. tour -- joined Axl and Co. on stage for a rendition of the AC/DC classic, "Whote Lotta Rosie." You can check out fan-filmed footage of the show below.