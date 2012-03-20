Video: Zakk Wylde Posts 'Bringing Metal to the Children' Book Promo

Zakk Wylde's new book, Bringing Metal to the Children: The Complete Berzerker's Guide to World Tour Domination, is out next month.

Proving that the book's title is to be taken literally, Wylde recently took part in a video aimed at helping adults be more effective communicators with groups of children, particularly during story time. Check out the video below.

Guitar World Editor-in-Chief Brad Tolinski got his hands on a copy of the book last year and gave us a sneak preview, including some priceless quotes.

"Around my house, I won’t even speak to my family unless they first address me by my official Berzerker name, Godred Crovan, Victor of Sky-Hill and Ruler of Man and the Isles," Zakk wrote. "And now that I think of it, that’s probably why nobody speaks to me unless it’s time to feed the dogs or take out the garbage.”

Bringing Metal to the Children: The Complete Berzerker's Guide to World Tour Domination is out April 10, and you can pre-order it now at Amazon.