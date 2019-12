In a new video that has gone absolutely viral, Alex Chadwick takes on the challenge of playing 100 riffs that add up to a chronological history of rock and roll. Check it out below.

Since being released just about a month ago, the video has racked up nearly 1.5 million views.

Alex played a 1958 Strat for the daunting feat, and you can find out more — not to mention view his pedalboard and amp setup — at 100Riffs.com.