Viral Video: Black Sabbath/Led Zeppelin Mash-Up

A video featuring a mash-up of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" and Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love" has been making the rounds on the Internet lately, and unlike a vast majority of mash-up videos on YouTube, it's actually pretty good. Watch below.

The only "fault" I can find is that Robert Plant's vocals get a bit repetitive during the chorus, but Plant could more or less scream anything and I'd listen intently like the fanboy I am.

Sabbath, meanwhile, are still working on a new album, although there's still no word as to whether or not drummer Bill Ward will be involved.