Volbeat Announce Summer Tour with Hellyeah, Iced Earth

Denmark's Volbeat have just announced a summer tour that will see them supported by the — somewhat unlikely — pairing of Hellyeah and Iced Earth. You can find the dates below.

"I’m completely stoked," said Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer, "Volbeat is one of my all-time favorite bands, and Michael and the boys are great people. There is a lot of mutual respect and admiration, and I think we are in for a hell of a good time! This will be a package that won’t soon be forgotten, I’m sure of that."

Hellyeah recently announced that the release of their new album, Band of Brothers, has been pushed back to July 17 from the originally announced June 5 release date.

Volbeat 2012 Tour Dates w/ Hellyeah, Iced Earth