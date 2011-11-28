Volbeat Part Ways With Guitarist Thomas Bredahl

Just months shy of the launch of Gigantour 2012 -- which sees them hit the road with Megadeth, Motorhead and Lacuna Coil -- Volbeat have announced that they have parted ways with guitarist Thomas Bredahl.

"Being in a band is in many ways similar to a marriage with ups and downs. At times you can work it out and sometimes you need to go separate ways," said the band in an official statement. "We want to thank him for the work he has put in for Volbeat and we wish him all the best in the future."

Of their future plans, the band added: "Volbeat will play all shows as announced, either as a trio or with a replacement guitarist. Right now we'll take a well-deserved break and we will be back on the road in January, ready to rock the Gigantour and Wacken."

Bredahl had been a member of Volbeat since 2006.