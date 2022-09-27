Walrus Audio completes a Five-States trifecta with new Eons fuzz pedal

In 2020, Walrus Audio ushered in a new era of sorts for itself with the unveiling of its Ages overdrive pedal, which impressed with its five available gain modes. 2021, meanwhile, saw the arrival of Eras, a distortion pedal equipped with a blend knob and, like Ages before it, a quintet of flavors selectable via a five-position rotary switch.

Now, the company has completed its Five-State trilogy with Eons, a fuzz pedal that features, you guessed it, five flavors of fuzz.

Like Ages and Eras before it, Eons is anchored by a five-way rotary knob. This switch gives users the option of selecting one of five flavors of fuzz.

Option 1 is a well-rounded, more traditional fuzz with a compressed, smooth and overall "huge" sound; Option 2 is "compressed and crunchy" with a big-time bass boost; Option 3 is a "crunchy and dynamic" distortion-fuzz hybrid; Option 4 is a darker fuzz, with a slight treble cut; Finally, Option 5 offers a loud, angry and "rowdy" fuzz with heaps of of gain.

Also of note is a voltage control knob (marked with a lightning bolt) that allows users to feed the pedal everything from 3V – for those "spattier" tones – to 18V, for wide-open, uncompressed fuzz sounds.

Elsewhere, Eons features your more typical Volume, Gain, Bass and Treble knobs, along with some impressive enclosure artwork courtesy of Adam Forster.

Baroness electric guitar player Gina Gleason has apparently been testing the Eons pedal for quite some time, and had this to say (opens in new tab): "I have been having a blast on setting V with voltage around 3 o'clock, the gain around the 9 o'clock position, treble around 1 o'clock and the bass rolled off slightly around 10 o'clock.

"With the gain rolled off so much, big open chords and power chords sound massive with beautiful texture," she continued. "You get that great squishy '60s fuzz but still maintain clarity. This is a great dynamic setting to try rolling the volume on your guitar slightly to get clean chords with a small amount of grit, then roll the volume back to its full position to reintroduce the squishiness of the fuzz."

The Walrus Audio Eons fuzz pedal runs on 9V DC power, and is available now for $229.

For more info on the pedal, visit Walrus Audio (opens in new tab).