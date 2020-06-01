Walrus Audio’s Ages could be the “massively versatile” overdrive you’ve been waiting for

Walrus Audio hasn’t released an overdrive pedal since 2016 (the highly lauded 385 Overdrive), but the Oklahoma company has spent that time honing its “massively versatile overdrive machine”, the Ages.

Key to that versatility - which promises to ensure the pedal can handle any kind of amp or pickup thrown at it - is the Ages’ five-position mode knob, which goes from low-gain with LED soft clipping right up to silicon hard clipping.

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

The dirt can then be altered via a dry knob, to blend in your clean signal, as well as the usual volume, gain and two-band EQ controls.

But wait! Those bass/treble controls are set up to boost or cut your signal before it hits the overdrive - that means you can easily fatten up single coils or sweeten humbuckers to respond just right when they get that grit.

The Ages is available now for $199 - head over to Walrus Audio for more info.