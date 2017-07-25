Walter Trout Premieres "Gonna Hurt Like Hell" (ft. Kenny Wayne Shepherd)

(Image credit: Austin Hargave )

Walter Trout will release his guest star-studded new album, We're All in ThisTogether,on August 25. Today, we're premiering "Gonna Hurt Like Hell," a track Trout recorded with Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

"When I was trying to figure out what to write for Kenny Wayne to record with us, I just figured it all comes back to the blues, and let's both of us go back to our roots," said Trout of the collaboration with Shepherd. "Musically it's where we both come from. So this is a straight-ahead shuffle, and I think he and I really compliment each other in our playing. This cut was really fun to record, and I think it's smokin'!"

You can preorder We're All in ThisTogetherhere.

For more about Trout and his new record, check out his website.