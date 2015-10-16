Walter Trout Streams New Album, 'Battle Scars' — Exclusive Premiere

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Walter Trout's new album, Battle Scars.
You can stream the entire album—which will be released October 23 by Mascot Label Group’s Provogue Records—below.
The new disc chronicles Trout's recent struggle with liver failure and his subsequent recovery.
“I’m thrilled about this album, about my life and about my music,” said Trout, who returned to the stage in June at the Lead Belly Festival at London’s Royal Albert Hall. “I feel I’m reborn as a songwriter, a singer, a guitarist and a human being. I have a new chance at being the best musician and the best man that I can be. And I’m incredibly happy and grateful.”
Compare that to early 2014, when he was lying in a hospital bed without the strength to move or speak, unable to recognize his children as he watched his body waste away. On May 26, 2014, Trout underwent liver transplant surgery, and the healing process began. “At first I wasn’t strong enough to play a note on the guitar, but as I regained my strength, the music came back to me. Now when I pick up the guitar, it's liberating, joyful and limitless. I feel like I’m 17 again.”
You'll find the complete Battle Scars track list below, plus Trout's current tour dates.
For more about Trout, visit waltertrout.com and follow him on Facebook.
Battle Scars Track List:
- 01.Almost Gone
- 02.Omaha Prelude
- 03.Omaha
- 04.Tomorrow Seems So Far Away
- 05.Please Take Me Home
- 06.Playin' Hideaway
- 07.Haunted By The Night
- 08.Fly Away
- 09.Move On
- 10.My Ship Came In
- 11.Cold, Cold Ground
- 12.Gonna Live Again
Walter Trout on Tour:
10/17 Anchorage, AK Williwaw
11/07 Frederikshavn, Denmark Frederikshavn Bluesfestival
11/08 Malmo, Sweden Sverige
11/10 Silkeborg, Denmark Kedelhuset
11/11 Copenhagen, Denmark Amager Bio
11/13 Harstad, Norway Nordic Hall
11/14 Tromsa, Norway Kulturhuset
11/17 Stockton, UK Arc
11/18 Glasgow, UK ABC
11/20 Holmfirth, UK Picturedrome
11/21 London, UK Forum
11/24 Leamington Spa, UK Assembly
11/25 Frome, UK Cheese & Grain
11/28 Amsterdam, Netherlands Carre
12/01 Hamburg, Germany Fabrik
12/02 Berlin, Germany Kesselhaus
12/03 Bochum, Germany RuhrCongress
12/05 Zurich, Switzerland Kaufleuten
12/06 Munich, Germany Theaterfabrik
4/10 St. Petersburg, FL Tampa Bay Blues Festival (headliner)