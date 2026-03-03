“Don Henley’s looking at me like I’m crazy, and finally I said, ‘What?’ He goes, ‘I thought you were a bluegrasser…’” Vince Gill on the importance of versatility – and how the Eagles enabled him to flex his hidden rock chops
Gill shocked everyone – including Henley – when he proved himself to be capable of playing bona fide rock riffs
Vince Gill has proven that he's more than a soft rocker or a bluegrasser. Judging by his past decade of wielding guitars with the Eagles, versatility is Gill's trump card.
“Whatever you’re walking into, you try to be authentic,” Gill tells Guitar World in a new interview.
“More than anything, that’s what I’ve strived to accomplish. You’re trying to fill up space with the right sound, just like a painter with the right colors. I’m doing the same thing with guitars.”
Following the death of the sorely missed Glenn Frey in 2016, the remaining Eagles asked Gill to join the band. As an avid fan of both the band and Frey's solo material, Gill realized he had big shoes to fill – but it quickly led with his ethos.
“My ears have taught and shown me how to be authentic,” he says matter-of-factly. “You don’t have to play one way. You can play in all kinds of ways if you want to.
“I remember early on in the process of playing with the Eagles, as we were playing Rocky Mountain Way, I was just rippin’ these power chords for Joe,” he laughs.
“Well, Don Henley’s looking at me like I’m crazy, and finally I said, ‘What?’ He goes, ‘I thought you were a bluegrasser…’ I said, ‘Well, I am. But I’ve played a good bit of this stuff, too.’ I’ve always prided myself on being a chameleon.”
Gill goes on to say that he knew the role he was expected to fulfill when he joined the band, and it was always a case of “trying to authentically replicate those records, and solos, and the way Glenn sang those songs.
“I’m just doing the job expected of me,” he concludes.
Guitar World's interview with Vince Gill will be published in the coming weeks.
In more Eagles news, Don Henley recently revealed how he “didn't think it was feasible” for the group to continue after Glenn Frey's passing and how U2’s Bono was crucial for the band’s survival post-Frey.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
