“I know myself better musically thanks to this album”: Steve Vai features on the new Matteo Mancuso album – and he had one piece of advice for the young virtuoso

We’ll have to wait a little longer to hear their track, but the record’s dazzling first single is ramping up the excitement

Matteo Mancuso and Steve Vai
Matteo Mancuso will release his second studio album in 2026, and not only does it feature Steve Vai, but the LP will also be emboldened by the advice that Vai gave the young virtuoso during its recording.

Route 96 will continue where the Tosin Abasi and Al Di Meola-approved guitarist left off with his 2023 debut LP, The Journey, which cemented his reputation as one of the hottest young talents around.

Vai features on the track Solar Wind, joining forces with a player he once called “the evolution of the guitar,” while also offering him some crucial recording advice. Unlike his debut, Mancuso's Route 96 – named after his birth year – was recorded at a 96kHz audio sample rate, thanks to Steve Vai’s intervention.

“I know myself better musically thanks to this album,” Mancuso believes. “I went through a process of eliminating things, and through that I realised more about the things I liked best about the music I compose and hear.

“The first album was made when I was studying a lot of things. Now I study less but listen more to just the music that attracts me. Route 96 is a more honest-sounding record, I would say.”

It’s not the first time that Vai has offered tutelage to the young star. He’s previously spoken to him about being himself as a guitarist and how no player can truly copy another. It sounds like that’s led him on a journey of self-discovery, where his voice leads the way.

Matteo Mancuso - Isla Feliz (feat. Antoine Boyer) (Official Music Video) - YouTube Matteo Mancuso - Isla Feliz (feat. Antoine Boyer) (Official Music Video) - YouTube
“This album has come at the right time,” Mancuso feels. “I want to have a busy 2026 in terms of tours, [and] I wanted something newer and fresher to play. These ideas are more original and melodically stronger. There are more explorations, harmonically speaking. I think it shows who I am musically a lot better.”

In related news, Al Di Meola has offered his take on Mancuso's rapid rise, while Mancuso himself recently discussed why he prefers baritone guitars to seven-strings for when he wants more low-end.

