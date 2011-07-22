Warbringer Announce North American Headlining Tour

In support of Warbringer's upcoming new album, Worlds Torn Asunder, which will be released Sept. 27, the band has announced a headlining tour beginning October 3.

The month-long trek, dubbed "America Torn Asunder," will take them around the country, along with support from Lazarus A.D., Landmine Marathon and Diamond Plate. Over the last three years, the California-based thrashers have built a reputation for their live shows and work ethic, playing an average of 300 shows per year. This will mark Warbringer's first U.S. headlining tour.

"We are really excited to be going out on the first-ever headlining tour," says singer John Kevill. "Many of you out there have seen us opening for a whole slew of different tours, and we felt it was finally time to go out there and do our own, doing a full-length set that will have material from all three of our albums. It's looking to be pretty killer, and we hope to see all you guys raging at the shows!"

Advance tickets are on sale now at www.enterthevault.com.

Warbringer on tour: