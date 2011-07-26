Warbringer Streaming New Song, "Living Weapon," Online

Warbringer are currently streaming the first track off their upcoming album, Worlds Torn Asunder, online. The track, titled "Living Weapon," can be heard over at the website of Hails and Horns.

Worlds Torn Asunder, the band's third full-length album, will be released on September 27.

As previously reported, Warbringer have just announced the date for a headlining tour that will kick of on October 3.

"We are really excited to be going out on the first-ever headlining tour," says singer John Kevill. "Many of you out there have seen us opening for a whole slew of different tours, and we felt it was finally time to go out there and do our own, doing a full-length set that will have material from all three of our albums. It's looking to be pretty killer, and we hope to see all you guys raging at the shows!"

You can check out fill tour itenerary here.