Warrant Pay Tribute to Late Singer Jani Lane

As previously reported, former Warrant singer Jani Lane was found dead this past Thursday at a Comfort Inn in Woodland Hills, California. He was 47.

Warrant have now issued a statement on their official website, which reads:

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Jani's passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Jani was a very important part of our lives for a long time. We will always be incredibly proud of the music we created together. He was a true talent and will be missed by all of us."

You can read Sebastian Bach's thoughts on Lane's death here.