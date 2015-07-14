W.A.S.P. Announce New Album, 'Golgotha'

Legendary LA metal band W.A.S.P. have announced Golgotha, their first new studio album in six years.

The album, which is set to be released October 2 via Napalm Records, is available for pre-order right here.

"There are times in any band's career that somehow all things mesh together," says W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless. "Their experiences, influences and personal timing bring them into a common space.

"This has happened with this record. Four years in the making has provided direction, but even greater reflection."

For more information, follow W.A.S.P. Nation on Facebook.

Golgotha Track List: