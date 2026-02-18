“We’ve been writing music together”: The Red Hot Chili Peppers are working on their next project, Flea says – and they’re recording at John Frusciante’s house

It's been four years since Red Hot Chili Peppers released their 12th and 13th albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, respectively. And with Flea set to release his solo debut, Honora, in March, questions regarding the Chili Peppers' next outing are naturally starting to arise.

“We’ve been writing music together, recording at [guitarist] John Frusciante’s house, and the music feels great,” the band's bassist reveals in a new interview with MOJO, while admitting that the two have been on a quest to unearth “magic” in the studio.

“Ultimately, once we start playing, it’s about… just catching a magic groove and doing it good.”

As for the difference between crafting a solo album and a Chili Peppers record, Flea explains, “It’s like being in a marriage with four people that’s always moving and changing, all these challenges and all the things that you have to deal with.

“Egos are inescapable and my ego is as big and as fragile as anybody’s. But it’s always, no matter what, this intrinsic part of who I am and it’s alive and it’s beautiful and you never know what shape it’s going to take next. I really feel like that right now.”

In a recent interview with Rick Beato, Flea recounted how he ended up getting his cherished – and now-iconic – 1961 Fender Jazz Bass from a seller on social media.