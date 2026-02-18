“You do feel violated, and it was really sad and disturbing to watch the video”: Police in search of robbers who stole $15,000 vintage Martin D-28 from Maryland music store
The four suspects allegedly walked into the local family-owned business, concealed the acoustic guitar, and nonchalantly walked off
Police in Bel Air, Maryland are appealing for help identifying four suspects believed to have stolen a 1947 Martin D-28 acoustic guitar worth around $15,000 from a local music store.
Officers say that three women and a man entered the stop, Music Land, on February 3. Surveillance footage shows them taking the acoustic guitar from the display area, concealing it, and leaving the store.
“One of the female suspects was on lookout,” store owner Larry Noto tells via WMAR-2 News Baltimore. “The other two suspects took the guitar. She had a long black winter coat on, a very puffy coat. It was freezing out – you know how it was a couple of weeks ago – and had sort of a black bag that they slipped the guitar in.”
“This was a consignment piece from 1947, so a very rare, special piece that we just happened to have on sale as part of our consignment program.”
He continues, “You do feel violated, and it was really sad and disturbing to watch the video that had happened. We’re a local family-owned business, [and have] served the community for 55 years. You just don’t think something like that’s going to happen to you.”
Alongside its unique serial number, another key identifying feature is a distinct cracking on the back from a prior refinishing. Police shared a photo of the suspects who are being sought for identification and interrogation. No charges have been filed as of yet.
Anyone with information should contact the Bel Air Police Department at (410) 638-4500 or kmartin@belairmd.org.
