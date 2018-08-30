Watch a Mash-Up of Slayer’s “Angel of Death” with the Bangles’ “Walk Like an Egyptian”

Mash-up videos are a dime a dozen these days, but every once in a while one comes along that really nails the form. With that in mind, check out Bill McClintock’s combination of the Bangles’ “Walk Like an Egyptian” with Slayer’s classic “Angel of Death.” McClintock mashes the two songs—both released in 1986, but to very different audiences—together incredibly seamlessly.

Extra kudos to McClintock for his work on the solo, which begins at roughly 1:20 in the video. If Slayer’s Kerry King and Gary Holt are ever looking to add a third guitarist to their team, perhaps they should give the Bangles’ Vicki Peterson a call…

Check out more mash-ups from Bill McClintock below.