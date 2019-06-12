Watch a YouTube Guitarist Play Every Entry on Guitar World’s ‘Top 100 Solos of All Time’ List

Kelly Dean Allen says he gave up the guitar for 25 years, but apparently he’s fallen majorly in love with the instrument again. And who better to help him out with his reignited passion than Guitar World?

As Allen states, “I was looking for a challenge and something to push myself as a guitar player and to learn new things. This is what I came up with. Sequentially learning, playing and recording each of the solos on Guitar World magazine’s top 100 solos of all time.”

Above, check out his version of #100 on our list, Richie Sambora’s lead in Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive.” Below, his most recent video, for Billy Gibbon’s slide solo on ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man.”

To keep up with Allen’s progress, head here.