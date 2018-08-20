Watch Aerosmith Perform on ‘The Tonight Show’ with the Roots’ Horn Section

Aerosmith appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, August 16, to perform two of their classic songs—“Mama Kin,” from their 1973 self-titled debut, and “Big Ten Inch Record,” from 1975’s Toys in the Attic. The Boston rockers received assistance from Fallon’s house band, the Roots, which provided backing horns on both tunes.

Aerosmith recently announced a Las Vegas residency, dubbed Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild, which will run for 18 shows in April-July 2019 at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort. Giles Martin—best known for creating the soundscape for The Beatles Love by Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas—will produce the concerts.

You can check out the full Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild itinerary below. For tickets and more information, head on over to aerosmith.com

Aerosmith's full performance—including their rendition of "Love in an Elevator"—can be seen over at today.com

Las Vegas dates:

April 2019: 6, 8, 11, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 26

June 2019: 19, 22, 24, 27, 29

July 2019: 2, 4, 7, 9