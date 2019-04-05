Watch Aerosmith Rehearse for Upcoming Las Vegas Residency

Aerosmith have shared video footage of the band rehearsing for their upcoming "Deuces Are Wild" residency in Las Vegas. You can check out the clip above.

The initial "Deuces Are Wild" run of 18 shows is scheduled from April to July at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort. Giles Martin—best known for creating the soundscape for the Beatles Love by Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas—is producing the concerts.

Additionally, the band announced 17 new dates beginning in September and running through December 4.

The full list of dates is: September 21, 23, 26 and 28; October 1, 3, 6 and 8; November 14, 16, 19, 21, 24, 26 and 29; and December 1 and 4.

For more information, head over to Aerosmith.com.