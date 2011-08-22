Watch Albert Lee and John Jorgenson with Les Paul Trio Online Tonight

Beginning tonight -- Monday, August 22 -- with Albert Lee and John Jorgenson's performance with The Les Paul Trio, The Iridium Jazz Club in New York City is giving people around the world a chance to check out what Guitar World has called "the city's — if not the country's — new home of the guitar."

Iridium will broadcast live, high-definition webcasts of its nightly shows via its Facebook page.

The Iridium's 24-track recording studio will enable viewers to experience its shows in high-definition video and audio, including the club's Les Paul Mondays series, which features world-class guitarists sitting in with the late Les Paul's band.

These Monday broadcasts, including the August 29 performance by Walter Trout, will be sponsored by The Les Paul Foundation, which seeks to honor Paul's legacy by supporting music education, engineering and innovation.

Webcasts begin with soundcheck at 5 p.m., offering a sneak peek as the creative process unfolds before the show. In addition, the webcasting platform allows fans to interact and livechat during the concerts.

Every show for the remainder of August will be broadcast (See a full calendar here), plus many shows from the club's fall lineup, which includes performances by Adrian Belew, The Max Weinberg 7, Marshall Crenshaw and more.

Like The Iridium on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest schedules and special unannounced webcasts.