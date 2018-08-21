Watch Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell Throw Out First Pitch at Seattle Mariners Game

Alice in Chains guitarist and co-vocalist Jerry Cantrell threw out the first pitch at last night’s Seattle Mariners game at Safeco Field. Cantrell was joined on the mound by his Alice in Chains bandmates, who also hosted a listening session for their new album, Rainier Fog, prior to the night’s game against the Houston Astros.

In a pre-pitch interview, Cantrell related how, in the Nineties, he and his band mates got to know Mariners greats like Randy Johnson, Jay Buhner and Ken Griffey Jr. As for his level of Mariners fandom? “Probably about 8,” Cantrell said.

Rainier Fog is due out on Friday, August 24. Speaking to Guitar World earlier this year about the sound of the new record, Cantrell said: “[It] has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It’s got our fingerprint. And we’re really proud of the material that we wrote and the performances we captured. There’s some really heavy shit, some really ugly stuff, some real beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy shit… it’s good!”