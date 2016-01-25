Watch Black Sabbath Play "Paranoid" and "Children of the Grave" in Chicago

Below, take in some fan-shot yet quality footage from Black Sabbath's Chicago show this past weekend.

The 12-minute-long clip captures the very end of Sabbath's set and includes "Paranoid" and "Children of the Grave."

This is, as we've been reporting for months, Black Sabbath's final tour. For information on where they'll be—and when—check out blacksabbath.com.

By the way, here's the band's full set from this show:

"Black Sabbath" | "Fairies Wear Boots" | "After Forever" | "Into the Void" | "Snowblind" | "War Pigs" | "Behind the Wall of Sleep" | "N.I.B." | "Hand of Doom" | "Rat Salad" | Tommy Clufetos drum solo | "Iron Man" | "God Is Dead?" | "Under the Sun"/"Every Day Comes and Goes" | "Dirty Women" | "Paranoid" | "Children of the Grave"