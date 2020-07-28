We’re big fans of Cort’s Gold A6 acoustic guitar, which features the company’s Aged to Vintage (ATV) treatment, a torrefaction process that allows the instrument's grade A+ solid Sitka spruce top to cure and open up more over time.

The model also sports the Fishman Flex Blend System, combining an under-saddle pickup with a condenser mic to provide even the most demanding acoustic players the tones they desire.

For those players that haven’t had an opportunity to test drive the Gold A6, Justin Johnson is here to give it a spin for you.

Guitar World recently joined up with the blues specialist to film an unboxing video, with Johnson giving a tour of the guitar’s features and, of course, putting the instrument through its picking paces.

You can check out the demo above, and for more information head to Cort Guitars.