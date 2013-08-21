Watch the Director's Cut of Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box" Music Video

The director's cut of Nirvana's 1993 music video for "Heart-Shaped Box" has turned up on EW, another part of the ongoing 20th-anniversary hoopla surrounding the band's upcoming In Utero reissue.

Although this extended version of the Anton Corbijn-directed clip is available on a compilation of the director's many videos, this is the first time it's been available online.

The director's cut also will be included as part of the In Utero reissue, which is scheduled for a September 24 release. The deluxe version of the album will include a DVD with plenty of live footage, including Nirvana's Live and Loud show, plus three CDs featuring a remaster of the album and B-sides, demos, live cuts and previously unreleased tracks, including "Forgotten Tune" and "Jam."

Also included will be Dave Grohl's first solo recording, "Marigold," and versions of "Heart-Shaped Box" and "All Apologies" that were produced by Steve Albini but never worked on by Scott Litt, who mixed the original album.

