Watch Ghost Perform Acoustic “Rats,” “Cirice”

Ghost recently performed an acoustic set for radio station 101WKQX in Chicago. You can check out footage of the band playing “Rats,” from 2018’s Prequelle, above and “Cirice,” from 2015’s Meliora, below.

The band also recently announced a fall North American tour. Dubbed "The Ultimate Tour Named Death," the month-and-a-half long trek will take the group across the continent from mid-September through late October. San Antonio rockers Nothing More will provide support. You can check out the group's full itinerary below.

For tickets and more info, head on over to ghost-official.com.

Ghost 2019 tour dates:

September

13 Rabobank Theatre, Bakersfield, CA

14 Reno Events Center, Reno, NV

16 Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center, Portland, OR

17 Toyota Center, Kennewick, WA

19 WaMu Theatre, Seattle, WA

20 Pacific Auditorium, Vancouver, BC

21 So. Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, BC

24 The Corral, Calgary, AB

26 Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

27 Taco Bell Arena, Boise, ID

28 Maverik Center, West Valley City, UT*

30 Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch, Loveland, CO



October

1 Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs, CO

3 Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

4 Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND*

5 The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

7 Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

14 DeltaPlex Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

19 Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, ME

21 DCU Center, Worcester, MA

22 The Oncenter, Syracuse, NY

24 GIANT Center, Hershey, PA

25 Cure Insurance Arena, Trenton, NJ

26 Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, NY

* Nothing More will not appear on this date