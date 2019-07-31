Watch Gibson's CEO Discuss the Company's Future at a Summer NAMM Press Conference

Gibson had a busy Summer NAMM show. In addition to announcing guitars, strings, and a new Authorized Partnership Program, the company invited members of the media to a press conference at their Nashville HQ and factory.

At the event, CEO James “JC” Curleigh addressed the crowd, discussing the company's 125-year legacy, as well as plans to preserve the Gibson brand for the next generation of players.

"The journey we've been on started 125 years ago," Curleigh says. "It started with a guy named Orville Gibson. He was a luthier, he was a perfectionist, he made mandolins, and then guitars. In the last 125 years, we've been synonymous with creating and shaping and inspiring sound through our guitars, through every generation, amazing artists, across every genre. Our challenge going forward for Gibson is to setup the next 125 years."

You can watch his complete statement in the video above.

For more, head over to gibson.com.