Gibson Debuts New Joan Jett ES-339

Gibson has launched its new Joan Jett ES-339 guitar.

The guitar—which will be produced in a limited run of 150 models, 50 of which will be signed by Jett herself—features hand-wired Orange Drop capacitors paired with Gibson Burstbucker 2 and Burstbucker 3 humbucking pickups. Additionally, in a first for an ES-series model, the guitar features a thermally-engineered chambered maple centerblock plus thermally-engineered Adirondack Spruce bracing.

The Joan Jett ES-339 also features AAA figured maple veneers finished in Wine Red, plus a Gibson Joan Jett Signature hardshell case and a custom Joan Jett certificate of authenticity.

The Gibson Joan Jett ES-339 is available now for $2,999.

