Summer NAMM 2019: Gibson Announces New Vintage Reissue, Brite Wire and Acoustic String Collections

Summer NAMM 2019: Gibson has announced three new ranges of guitar strings. The collections—Vintage Reissue, Brite Wire “Reinforced” and Acoustic—are “Factory Spec” and were developed and tested by Gibson’s master luthiers.

The Vintage Reissue strings are engineered to historic Fifties specifications and are constructed of nickel wrap and high-quality core wire. The Brite Wire "Reinforced" strings are precision-wound with a nickel-plated high strength carbon core, while the Acoustic strings are phosphor bronze-coated and promise high-frequency clarity, perfectly balanced tone and long-lasting performance.

All three string collections are available now, with an MSRP of $11.99 (Vintage Reissue), $9.99 (Brite Wire “Reinforced”) and $12.99 (Acoustic).

For more information or to purchase, head to Gibson.com.