Watch Good Charlotte Perform with Dr. Phil on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

Good Charlotte appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform their new single, “Prayers,” from their just-released album, Generation Rx. You can watch the video above.

The band also took the opportunity—sort of—to run through one of their old hits, 2002’s “Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous.” For the performance, the band was joined by a special guest vocalist—Dr. Phil. The good doctor, decked out in a studded jean vest and eye makeup, joined Good Charlotte at the behest of Corden. "I'm here to rock this bitch!," Dr. Phil said before going onstage.

"I'll be the first to admit, I got that very, very wrong," Corden said after the performance. "If anything, that was Bad Charlotte."

Check out the bit below.