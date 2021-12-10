Looking for a do-it-all amp that can cover bedroom practice, pre-show warm-up, travel entertainment and more? Look no further than NUX’s new Mighty Air, a wireless stereo modeling amplifier with Bluetooth connectivity and a dedicated app for tone tweaking from your mobile device.

The Mighty Air might be compact, but it is, well, mighty. “This is one of those things where it goes to show that big things come in small packages,” says guitar ace Sophie Burell in the above demo video. “And although it might be really small, it’s definitely mighty. I can see why it’s earned its name.”

To be sure, the Mighty Air is loaded with a host of features, including 10 watts of power, 2x2” custom speakers, a rechargeable battery offering up to 18 hours of playing time, two modes (guitar and bass) and seven channels (Clean, Overdrive, Distortion, Acoustic simulator, Pop, Rock and Funk).

Additionally, NUX’s white-box algorithm offers authentic tube amp response and playability, and there’s also a drum machine and a variety of effects, IRs and more.

(Image credit: NUX)

The free Mighty Amp app adds in loads more amp models, bass cab IRs and effects, and all parameters can be saved to each channel for future use.

But don’t just take our word for it. Join Sophie as she gives a tour of the Mighty Air’s many features, and demonstrates the amp’s power with an awesome guitar improv.

In addition to all the features, she says, “The cool thing about this amp is that it comes with its own wireless system so you can have the choice between using it both cabled and wireless. With just one charge you can get 18 hours of play time.”

Her finally thoughts?

“I’m thoroughly impressed,” Sophie says of the NUX Mighty Air. “You definitely get a lot out of it for the price. My favorite feature of it is how simple it is to plug in and start recording – it was so easy to set up, and it was ready within five minutes. And also the quality of it, there was no clipping, it wasn’t grainy, it was a very clear signal. I was super-surprised and mega-impressed by the Mighty Air.”

To find out more, head to NUX EFX.