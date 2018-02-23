Watch Hungarian Figure Skater Ivett Toth Perform to AC/DC at the Winter Olympics

Last week, we told you about French figure skaters Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres and their rather unconventional choice of Disturbed's cover of "Sound of Silence" as the soundtrack to their routine. This week, we have an even wilder merging of the worlds of hard rock and Olympic figure skating to report, courtesy of Hungarian skater Ivett Toth.

Toth, it seems, is a major AC/DC fan. Not only did she soundtrack her routine to a medley of the band's songs ("Back in Black" and "Thunderstruck"), she also wore a studded leather vest with an Angus Young patch on the back.

You can watch Toth's hard-rocking routine—which, sadly, did not earn Toth a medal—via NBC here.