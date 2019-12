Back in January, we got our first glimpse at a wild, 18-string guitar that internet guitar guy Jared Dines commissioned from Ormsby Guitars.

Now, Dines has premiered a video featuring an instrumental piece he composed with the... shall we say ungainly-looking guitar. You can watch it above.

You can also check out Dines' original demo of the guitar—filmed before an excited crowd of fans at the 2018 NAMM Show—below.

