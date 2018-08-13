Watch John Petrucci, Tosin Abasi, Rusty Cooley, Jason Richardson and Jon Finn Jam at John Petrucci's Guitar Universe 2.0

Last week, John Petrucci—along with an impressive roster of fellow axmen—invited guitarists from around the country to Glen Cove, NY for his Guitar Universe event.

Petrucci was joined by Al Di Meola, Guthrie Govan, Tosin Abasi, Tony MacAlpine, Rusty Cooley, Andy James, Jason Richardson and Jon Finn for this four day and night summer shred intensive, with plenty of clinics, classes and up-close interactions with attendees.

A guitar instruction camp like no other, John Petrucci’s Guitar Universe is tailored to players and music lovers of all ages, levels, interests and tastes. The environment is non-competitive and is strictly about immersing oneself in the joys of music and the lovely surroundings.

Check out some exclusive footage from the event below.