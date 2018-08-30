Watch Judas Priest Perform "Delivering the Goods" for the First Time in 38 Years

Judas Priest are currently out on a co-headlining North American tour with Deep Purple. And at last night’s show at the Bell Centre in Montreal they brought out a special treat for fans: a performance of their classic 1978 song, “Delivering the Goods,” performed for the first time in 38 years.
The inclusion of the song follows performances earlier this year of rarely-heard tracks like 1978’s “Saints in Hell," 1976’s “Tyrant” and 1984's "Some Heads Are Gonna Roll."
Check out fan-filmed video footage of Priest's “Delivering the Goods” performance below.
Judas Priest and Deep Purple’s co-headlining tour continues tonight in Quebec. All remaining dates are below.
August 30 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
September 1 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 2 – Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
September 5 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 6 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
September 8 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
September 9 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
September 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
September 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
September 16 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
September 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
September 20 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Casino
September 21 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs
September 23 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 26 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
September 27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
September 29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 30 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre