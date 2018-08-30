Watch Judas Priest Perform "Delivering the Goods" for the First Time in 38 Years

Judas Priest are currently out on a co-headlining North American tour with Deep Purple. And at last night’s show at the Bell Centre in Montreal they brought out a special treat for fans: a performance of their classic 1978 song, “Delivering the Goods,” performed for the first time in 38 years.

The inclusion of the song follows performances earlier this year of rarely-heard tracks like 1978’s “Saints in Hell," 1976’s “Tyrant” and 1984's "Some Heads Are Gonna Roll."

Check out fan-filmed video footage of Priest's “Delivering the Goods” performance below.

Judas Priest and Deep Purple’s co-headlining tour continues tonight in Quebec. All remaining dates are below.

August 30 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

September 1 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 2 – Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

September 5 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 6 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 8 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 9 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

September 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

September 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

September 16 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

September 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

September 20 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Casino

September 21 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs

September 23 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 26 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

September 27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 30 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre