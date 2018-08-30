Trending

Watch Judas Priest Perform "Delivering the Goods" for the First Time in 38 Years

The song is the latest rare cut to be added to their 'Firepower' tour sets.

(Image credit: Justin Borucki)

Judas Priest are currently out on a co-headlining North American tour with Deep Purple. And at last night’s show at the Bell Centre in Montreal they brought out a special treat for fans: a performance of their classic 1978 song, “Delivering the Goods,” performed for the first time in 38 years.

The inclusion of the song follows performances earlier this year of rarely-heard tracks like 1978’s “Saints in Hell," 1976’s “Tyrant” and 1984's "Some Heads Are Gonna Roll."

Check out fan-filmed video footage of Priest's “Delivering the Goods” performance below.

Judas Priest and Deep Purple’s co-headlining tour continues tonight in Quebec. All remaining dates are below.

August 30 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
September 1 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 2 – Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
September 5 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 6 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
September 8 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
September 9 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
September 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
September 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
September 16 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
September 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
September 20 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Casino
September 21 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs
September 23 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 26 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
September 27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
September 29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 30 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

 

 