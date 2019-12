A few days back, a video surfaced of Judas Priest rehearsing "Rapid Fire" live in the studio. You can check it out above.

The video's a great opportunity to see the metal legends up-close-and-personal, preparing for their upcoming North American tour.

If you like what you see, feel free to also check out Speed of Flight, the set of Guitar World lesson columns by the band's guitarist, Richie Faulkner.

For more on Judas Priest, head on over to judaspriest.com.