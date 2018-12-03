Judas Priest Announce New North American 'Firepower' Tour Dates

Judas Priest have announced a new North American leg of their ongoing Firepower world tour. The 32-date run, which kicks off May 3 in Hollywood, Florida, and wraps June 29 in Las Vegas, will feature support from Uriah Heep.

Said Judas Priest in a statement: "Metal maniacs—Judas Priest is roaring back to the USA for one more blast of Firepower!

"Firepower 2019 charges forth with new first time performances born out of Firepower, as well as fresh classic cuts across the decades from the Priest world metalsphere. Our visual stage set and light show will be scorching a unique, hot, fresh vibe—mixing in headline festivals, as well as the in-your-face venue close ups. We can't wait to reunite and reignite our maniacs... The Priest is back!"

Check out the new dates below.

Judas Priest 2019 tour dates:

May 03 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May 06 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

May 08 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

May 09 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

May 12 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

May 14 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

May 15 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

May 16 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

May 18 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

May 19 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

May 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

May 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

May 25 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

May 28 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 29 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 31 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

Jun. 01 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater

Jun. 03 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

Jun. 05 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

Jun. 08 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Jun. 10 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre

Jun. 11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Jun. 13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre

Jun. 14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

Jun. 16 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

Jun. 17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

Jun. 19 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort and Casino

Jun. 21 - Kent, WA - Accesso Showare Center

Jun. 22 - Portland, OR - Moda Theatre of the Clouds

Jun. 24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

Jun. 25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

Jun. 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

Jun. 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel