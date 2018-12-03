Trending

Judas Priest Announce New North American 'Firepower' Tour Dates

The band will head out on the road with Uriah Heep beginning in May.

(Image credit: Justin Borucki)

Judas Priest have announced a new North American leg of their ongoing Firepower world tour. The 32-date run, which kicks off May 3 in Hollywood, Florida, and wraps  June 29 in Las Vegas, will feature support from Uriah Heep.

Said Judas Priest in a statement: "Metal maniacs—Judas Priest is roaring back to the USA for one more blast of Firepower

"Firepower 2019 charges forth with new first time performances born out of Firepower, as well as fresh classic cuts across the decades from the Priest world metalsphere. Our visual stage set and light show will be scorching a unique, hot, fresh vibe—mixing in headline festivals, as well as the in-your-face venue close ups. We can't wait to reunite and reignite our maniacs... The Priest is back!"

Check out the new dates below.

Judas Priest 2019 tour dates:

May 03 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino 

May 06 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium 

May 08 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre 

May 09 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino 

May 12 - Washington, DC - The Anthem 

May 14 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount 

May 15 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount 

May 16 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena 

May 18 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre 

May 19 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre 

May 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater 

May 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater 

May 25 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre 

May 28 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater 

May 29 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater 

May 31 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory 

Jun. 01 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater 

Jun. 03 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre 

Jun. 05 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena 

Jun. 08 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre 

Jun. 10 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre 

Jun. 11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place 

Jun. 13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre 

Jun. 14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre 

Jun. 16 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place 

Jun. 17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre 

Jun. 19 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort and Casino 

Jun. 21 - Kent, WA - Accesso Showare Center 

Jun. 22 - Portland, OR - Moda Theatre of the Clouds 

Jun. 24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre 

Jun. 25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre 

Jun. 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater 

Jun. 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel