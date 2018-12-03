Judas Priest Announce New North American 'Firepower' Tour Dates

Judas Priest have announced a new North American leg of their ongoing Firepower world tour. The 32-date run, which kicks off May 3 in Hollywood, Florida, and wraps June 29 in Las Vegas, will feature support from Uriah Heep.
Said Judas Priest in a statement: "Metal maniacs—Judas Priest is roaring back to the USA for one more blast of Firepower!
"Firepower 2019 charges forth with new first time performances born out of Firepower, as well as fresh classic cuts across the decades from the Priest world metalsphere. Our visual stage set and light show will be scorching a unique, hot, fresh vibe—mixing in headline festivals, as well as the in-your-face venue close ups. We can't wait to reunite and reignite our maniacs... The Priest is back!"
Check out the new dates below.
Judas Priest 2019 tour dates:
May 03 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
May 06 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
May 08 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
May 09 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
May 12 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
May 14 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
May 15 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
May 16 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
May 18 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
May 19 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
May 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
May 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
May 25 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre
May 28 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
May 29 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
May 31 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
Jun. 01 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater
Jun. 03 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
Jun. 05 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena
Jun. 08 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
Jun. 10 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre
Jun. 11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Jun. 13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre
Jun. 14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre
Jun. 16 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
Jun. 17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
Jun. 19 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort and Casino
Jun. 21 - Kent, WA - Accesso Showare Center
Jun. 22 - Portland, OR - Moda Theatre of the Clouds
Jun. 24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre
Jun. 25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre
Jun. 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
Jun. 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel