Watch Kurt Vile Perform Rollicking "Loading Zones" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Kurt Vile appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on December 13 to play “Loading Zones,” the lead-off track from his recently-released album, Bottle It In You can check out the performance above.

Vile recently confirmed a lengthy run of worldwide tour dates for 2019 with backing band the Violators, in addition to previously announced tour dates coming up this fall. The 2019 North American shows traverse a multitude of East Coast, Midwest, Southwest, and Southern cities, with support from The Feelies.

A special hometown show in Philadelphia has been added for December 29th 2018, which will take place at the newly rehabilitated historic Metropolitan Opera House (aka The Met Philadelphia) as part of their opening week celebration. The full list of 2019 tour dates can be found below.

Kurt Vile 2019 tour dates:

2/14 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground +

2/15 - Montreal, QUE - Mtelus +

2/16 - Toronto, ONT - Danforth Music Hall +

2/19 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre +

2/20 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre +

2/21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue +

2/22 - Louisville, KY - Headliners +

2/23 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre +

2/24 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant +

2/26 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown +

2/27 - Kansas City, MO - Truman +

2/28 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre +

3/1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot +

3/2 - Phoenix, AZ - TBD

3/3 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues +

3/5 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre +

3/6 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf +

3/8 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall +

3/9 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall +

3/10 - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre +

3/12 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham +

3/13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live +

3/15 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn +

3/16 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium +

3/17 - Richmond, VA - The National +

4/11 - Aukland, NZ - Powerstation

4/13 - Wellington, NZ - Hunter Lounge

4/15 - Sydney, NSW - Enmore &

4/16 - Wallongong, NSW - Unibar &

4/17 - Canberra, NSW - ANU &

4/18 - Byron Bay, NSW - Byron Bay Bluesfest

4/20 - Byron Bay, NSW - Byron Bay Bluesfest

4/22 - Melbourne, VIC - The Forum &

4/27 - Adelaide, SA - The Gov &

4/28 - Perth, WA - Rosemount Hotel &

+ denotes w/ The Sadies

& denotes w/ RVG