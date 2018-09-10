Listen to an Epic New Kurt Vile Song, "Bassackwards"

Kurt Vile has confirmed details for his new album, Bottle It In. The 13-track effort will be released on October 12th via Matador Records. Guests on the record include Kim Gordon, Cass McCombs, Lucius, Stella Mozgawa, Mary Lattimore and more.

Vile has also shared a new song, “Bassackwards,” which follows up the previously-released single, “Loading Zones.” A press release calls “Bassackwards” “the album’s beating heart and Vile’s most compelling evocation of how he sees the world: ‘I was on the ground circa Planet Earth, but out of sorts,’ he sings over a gently psychedelic bed of backmasked guitars. ‘But I snapped back, baby, just in time to jot it down.’ ”

Vile has also confirmed a lengthy run of worldwide tour dates for 2019 with backing band the Violators, in addition to previously announced tour dates coming up this fall. The 2019 North American shows traverse a multitude of East Coast, Midwest, Southwest, and Southern cities, with support from The Feelies. A special hometown show in Philadelphia has been added for December 29th 2018, which will take place at the newly rehabilitated historic Metropolitan Opera House (aka The Met Philadelphia) as part of their opening week celebration. The full list of tour dates can be found below.

Bottle It In can be pre-ordered here.

Bottle It In track list:

1. Loading Zones

2. Hysteria

3. Yeah Bones

4. Bassackwards

5. One Trick Ponies

6. Rollin With The Flow (Charlie Rich cover)

7. Check Baby

8. Bottle It In

9. Mutinies

10. Come Again

11. Cold Was The Wind

12. Skinny Mini

13. (bottle back)

Kurt Vile tour dates:

10/12 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan ^

10/13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik ^

10/14 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller #

10/15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Bern #

10/16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega #

10/18 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys #

10/19 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle #

10/20 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra #

10/21 - Lyon, France - Epicerie Moderne #

10/22 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo #

10/23 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Barceló #

10/25 - Lisbon, Spain - Lisboa Ao Vivo #

10/26 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club #

10/27 - Bilbao, Spain - BIME Festival #

10/28 - Bordeaux, France - Theatre Barbey #

10/29 - Paris, France - La Cigale #

10/30 - Brussels, Belgium - Autumn Falls @ AB #

11/1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso #

11/2 - Köln, Germany - Kantine #

11/3 - Groningen, Netherlands - Take Root Festival

11/5 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2 #

11/6 - London, UK - Shepherd’s Bush Empire #

11/7 - London, UK - Shepherd’s Bush Empire #

11/8 - Bristol, UK - St Philips Gate #

11/9 - Birmingham, UK - The Crossing #

11/10 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall #

11/11 - Leeds, UK - 02 Academy #

11/13 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 #

11/14 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street #

11/15 - Belfast, UK - The Limelight #

11/24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues *

11/28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *

11/30 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

12/3 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse *

12/5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Jones Assembly *

12/6 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

12/7 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall *

12/9 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park *

12/11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern *

12/12 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre *

12/14 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom *

12/15 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre *

12/16 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *

12/19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

12/20 - Madison, WI - Sylvee *

12/21 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall *

12/22 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre *

12/29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia %

2/14 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground +

2/15 - Montreal, QUE - Mtelus +

2/16 - Toronto, ONT - Danforth Music Hall +

2/19 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre +

2/20 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre +

2/21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue +

2/22 - Louisville, KY - Headliners +

2/23 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre +

2/24 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant +

2/26 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown +

2/27 - Kansas City, MO - Truman +

2/28 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre +

3/1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot +

3/2 - Phoenix, AZ - TBD

3/3 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues +

3/5 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre +

3/6 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf +

3/8 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall +

3/9 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall +

3/10 - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre +

3/12 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham +

3/13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live +

3/15 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn +

3/16 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium +

3/17 - Richmond, VA - The National +

4/11 - Aukland, NZ - Powerstation

4/13 - Wellington, NZ - Hunter Lounge

4/15 - Sydney, NSW - Enmore &

4/16 - Wallongong, NSW - Unibar &

4/17 - Canberra, NSW - ANU &

4/18 - Byron Bay, NSW - Byron Bay Bluesfest

4/20 - Byron Bay, NSW - Byron Bay Bluesfest

4/22 - Melbourne, VIC - The Forum &

4/27 - Adelaide, SA - The Gov &

4/28 - Perth, WA - Rosemount Hotel &

^ denotes w/ Meg Baird (solo)

# denotes w/ Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore

* denotes w/ Jessica Pratt

% denotes w/ The Feelies

+ denotes w/ The Sadies

& denotes w/ RVG