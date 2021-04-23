Watch Larkin Poe unfurl a harmony-laden Star-Spangled Banner on a Nashville rooftop

We’ve seen Jimi Hendrix do it. Metallica do it for the San Francisco Giants every year. Even Japan's Consul General to the United States, Kanji Yamanouchi has taken it on.

Now Larkin Poe, consisting of sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell, have added to the guitar-centric canon of cover versions of The Star-Spangled Banner with an impressive performance filmed on a Nashville rooftop.

The duo taped their rendition as part of FS1’s NASCAR Race Hub on April 21, with Rebecca on Fender Tele electric guitar and Megan on lap steel. You can check it out above.

Additionally, Larkin Poe will appear at the upcoming America Salutes You Presents: A Tribute to Billy Gibbons benefit concert supporting the military, veterans and first responder charities. The duo will perform alongside Brad Paisley, Dennis Quaid, Eric Church, Jimmie Vaughan, Lucinda Williams, Ronnie Milsap, Travis Tritt and others on May 16 at the Grand Ole Opry. Tickets are available for purchase here.

They also recently launched LPTV, a livestreaming and video-on-demand platform that offers multiple channels providing exclusive concerts and other original content.

And for more Larkin Poe, check out Guitar World’s deep dive with the sisters into gear, tone, telepathy and their 2020 covers album, Kindred Spirits.