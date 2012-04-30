Watch Live Webcast of Doug Aldrich's Tribute to Ronnie Montrose at New York City's Iridium Tonight

Tonight, April 30, Doug Aldrich of Whitesnake will perform a tribute to Ronnie Montrose at Iridium Jazz Club in New York City.

You can check out the live webcast by following this link. Shows are at 8 and 10 p.m. EST.

Besides Aldrich, the band will feature vocalist Keith St. John of the Ronnie Montrose Band, plus The Les Paul Trio and drummer Anton Fig.

Montrose, who committed suicide March 3 at age 64, was an American rock guitarist who led his own bands and performed and recorded with a variety of musicians, including Sammy Hagar, Herbie Hancock, Van Morrison, Boz Scaggs, Beaver & Krause, Gary Wright, Tony Williams, The Neville Brothers, Edgar Winter and Johnny Winter.

On Monday, May 14, former Rolling Stone and Bluesbreaker Mick Taylor will take the stage at the Iridium -- the first installment of the "Guitar World Presents Les Paul Mondays at Iridium" series. Taylor will perform with Max Middleton and other special guests, plus The Les Paul Trio.

The Mick Taylor Band also will appear at Iridium May 9 through 13.

Look for GuitarWorld.com's interview with Taylor later this week!

Once again, you can check out the live webcast here. For more about Iridium, head here. For more details about Aldrich's tribute to Ronnie Montrose, visit Iridium's events page.