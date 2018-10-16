Watch Megadeth’s Kiko Loureiro Play One of His “Difficult” Solos

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro recently posted a short video clip to his official YouTube channel that shows him attempting to play one of the more demanding solos from his catalog. The song is question is “Morning Star, from his former band, Angra.

“I decided to challenge myself and revisit some of my old solos,” Loureiro writes. “This is a difficult solo for me—‘Morning Star’ [from the] Temple of Shadows album.”

Recently , Loureiro also posted a clip responding to online comments that he plays the solo from “Megadeth’s “Tornado of Souls” incorrectly.

"Do you think I would be playing a Megadeth song wrong in front of Dave Mustaine for over three years, for over 300 concerts?” he asked. “I don’t think so.”