Watch Metallica Drummer Lars Ulrich in the Trailer for 'Hemingway and Gellhorn'

It was hard to miss the photo (left) of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich in a beret standing next to Nicole Kidman after it became a viral success a year ago.

The occasion for Ulrich's bohemian headwear was the filming of a movie, Hemingway and Gellhorn, in which he plays Dutch documentarian Joris Ivens, a filmmaker who followed around Ernest Hemingway and Martha Gellhorn, two writers whose romance budded during the Spanish Civil War.

A trailer for the film, which is set to debut on HBO, can be seen below. Ulrich makes only one appearance, so pay close attention at around the :37 mark.

Members of the Academy may remember Ulrich from his performance in 2010's Get Him to the Greek.