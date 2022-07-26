Taipei Houston, the band featuring two of Lars Ulrich's sons, drop debut single As the Sun Sets

Taipei Housten, the band featuring Lars Ulrich’s sons Myles and Layne, have released their debut single, As the Sun Sets.

Distancing themselves from the thrash metal of their father’s band, Metallica, As the Sun Sets finds the sibling duo dabbling more in the realms of garage rock, with an array of attitude-heavy electric guitar riffs flavored with a beautifully dialed and grungy fuzz tone. Check it out below.

The duo formed Taipei Houston – with Layne on bass guitar and Myles on drums – when they moved back to their childhood home during the pandemic. Since live shows have opened up again, the pair have been playing shows throughout Southern California. They’ve since been booked to appear at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK in August.

Back in 2020, Lars Ulrich spoke to Rolling Stone (opens in new tab) about his sons’ then-new band.

“When I was their age, my [music] tastes were literally just half an inch wide,” he recalled. “When I was 19, it was New Wave of British Heavy Metal. That was it. But between the two of them, it covers so much ground. Both of them are huge Radiohead fans; they listen to a lot of Arctic Monkeys, they definitely listen to a lot more noise rock, White Stripes and Jack White, and a lot of punkier stuff.

On whether his boys were fans of Metallica, Ulrich continued: “I don’t know if ‘fans’ is the first word I’d use. But I think they respect it. They’re appreciative.”

Taipei Houston isn’t the first musical outing conceived by the offspring of Metallica. Back in March, Bastardane, the band featuring James Hetfield’s son, Castor, launched their debut album, Is This Rage? And Robert Trujillo’s song Tye plays in a metal trio named Ottto.

Tye Trujillo is a formidable musician, and has played bass guitar alongside the likes of Korn and Suicidal Tendencies, and even recorded guitar for the Stranger Things version of Metallica’s Master of Puppets.

Catch Taipei Houston this Thursday, July 28, at Lollapalooza, Chicago. For full dates, head over to Taipei Houston (opens in new tab).